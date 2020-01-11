Mcdonald’s Corp Forecasted to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share (NYSE:MCD)

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the fast-food giant will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.92. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mcdonald’s’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MCD. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.54.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock opened at $207.27 on Friday. Mcdonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $173.41 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.28.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 19,866 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Mcdonald’s news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski purchased 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mcdonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

