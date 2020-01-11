Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC restated an average rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE MIC opened at $45.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $45.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.35. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.40 million. Analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

