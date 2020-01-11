Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE PIR opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. Pier 1 Imports has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average of $6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 57,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pier 1 Imports during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. 31.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pier 1 Imports, Inc engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios.

