ValuEngine Lowers Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mechel PAO from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Mechel PAO from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Mechel PAO in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.30.

Shares of Mechel PAO stock opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. Mechel PAO has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $3.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mechel PAO by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,150,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Mechel PAO by 64.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 774,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 304,735 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mechel PAO by 50.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mechel PAO by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 663,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the period. 3.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mechel PAO Company Profile

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates, as well as offers sea, rail, and motor transportation logistics services to third parties.

