Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nova Measuring Instruments currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.20.

NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $37.57 on Tuesday. Nova Measuring Instruments has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $38.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.79.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $52.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVMI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,086,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,386,000 after buying an additional 78,900 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 933.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 24,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

