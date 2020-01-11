FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for Citigroup in a report released on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.49 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

C has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Vining Sparks upgraded shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.24.

C opened at $79.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.81. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $55.70 and a twelve month high of $81.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 7.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 60,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 452.7% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 58,277 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 977.3% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 122,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 111,415 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Citigroup by 17.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

