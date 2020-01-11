Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Scientific Games in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SGMS. BidaskClub lowered Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Scientific Games from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Scientific Games from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMS opened at $27.53 on Friday. Scientific Games has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $31.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.97, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.81.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the second quarter worth about $17,576,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,619,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 8.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,876,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,284,000 after acquiring an additional 515,519 shares during the period. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,331,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Derik Mooberry sold 32,954 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $928,973.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.