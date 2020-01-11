Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $2.63 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Citigroup upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $33.20 on Thursday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 169.99% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $202.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 89.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 148,633.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 271.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

