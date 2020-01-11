Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $6.85 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $365.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $94.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.17. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $106.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $843,336.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,815,544.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.16%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

