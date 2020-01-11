Alaris Royalty Corp. Expected to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (TSE:AD)

Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alaris Royalty in a report issued on Tuesday, January 7th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alaris Royalty’s FY2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$30.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.10 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Alaris Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Alaris Royalty from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alaris Royalty from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Alaris Royalty from C$23.25 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaris Royalty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.00.

Shares of TSE AD opened at C$22.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.60, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.73 million and a P/E ratio of 11.37. Alaris Royalty has a 1-year low of C$17.70 and a 1-year high of C$22.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.45.

In other Alaris Royalty news, Director E. Mitchell Shier sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.99, for a total value of C$54,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at C$494,712.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

