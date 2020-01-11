Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.19). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $398.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrols Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.10.

Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.83. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.52.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 354.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 62.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

