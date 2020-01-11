BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share

BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for BioScrip in a report released on Monday, January 6th. William Blair analyst M. Larew expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for BioScrip’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $615.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.20 million. BioScrip had a negative return on equity of 42.56% and a negative net margin of 7.19%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BIOS. BidaskClub raised BioScrip from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of BioScrip from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of BIOS stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.24. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. BioScrip has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $4.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of BioScrip during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioScrip during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioScrip during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of BioScrip during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BioScrip by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioScrip

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods.

