Oppenheimer Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Yum! Brands in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.20. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on YUM. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.94.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $101.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.65. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $88.52 and a twelve month high of $119.72. The stock has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.44.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Yum! Brands news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $150,016.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,268,607.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,634 shares of company stock valued at $483,139. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,133,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,781,538,000 after buying an additional 2,947,074 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 14,945.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $134,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,449,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,595,169,000 after purchasing an additional 452,824 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,439,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,011,000 after purchasing an additional 439,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 368.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 443,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,285,000 after purchasing an additional 348,599 shares in the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

