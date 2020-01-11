Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Fulton Financial Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for Fulton Financial in a report released on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $1.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulton Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.02. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $221.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.21 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 225.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 118.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 1,475.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the third quarter valued at $223,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David M. Campbell bought 5,900 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $99,651.00. Also, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $105,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.07%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

