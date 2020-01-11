Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $5.59 Per Share

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) – SunTrust Banks issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Lennar in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Seth expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $5.59 for the year. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.22 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Shares of LEN opened at $59.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.82 and its 200 day moving average is $54.51. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $43.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 14.19.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E&G Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 8,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 64,475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,152,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 195,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after acquiring an additional 18,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,121,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 237,047 shares in the company, valued at $13,288,854.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

