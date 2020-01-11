FY2019 EPS Estimates for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.30.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HBAN. Bank of America downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.38 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average is $14.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.46.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,979,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,658,111,000 after acquiring an additional 877,364 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,659,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,985,000 after acquiring an additional 603,746 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,409,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,585 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,482,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,684,000 after acquiring an additional 310,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,735,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 7,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $105,445.44. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 14,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $200,002.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 474,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,752,106.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,108 shares of company stock worth $1,352,544 in the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

