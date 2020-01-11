Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.88 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Intercontinental Exchange in a research note issued on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.88 per share for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.28 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group set a $108.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Compass Point set a $105.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup set a $101.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.54.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $94.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.24 and its 200-day moving average is $92.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $71.90 and a 12-month high of $95.56.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 31.97%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $8,339,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total value of $281,351.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,528 shares of company stock worth $15,088,203 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 791,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,139 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 16,967 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 15,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 368.9% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

