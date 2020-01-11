FY2019 EPS Estimates for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Lifted by Wedbush

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of M.D.C. in a report released on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $3.54 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.50. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for M.D.C.’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $750.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.23 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

MDC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cfra upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Raymond James upgraded M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

NYSE MDC opened at $39.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 9.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. M.D.C. has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $46.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDC. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,543,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 4.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 39.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 41.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 17,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

