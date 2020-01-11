JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $10.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $10.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.33.

JPM opened at $136.07 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $98.09 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.76 and its 200-day moving average is $121.28. The company has a market capitalization of $429.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,662,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,987,118,000 after buying an additional 1,952,873 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,689,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,509,000 after buying an additional 6,745,215 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,497,000 after buying an additional 22,754,332 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,687,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,173,000 after buying an additional 125,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,292,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,972,000 after buying an additional 136,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $109,367.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $9,993,014.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,197 shares in the company, valued at $47,175,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,944 shares of company stock worth $19,088,970 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Earnings History and Estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

