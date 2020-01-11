Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.80.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on GERN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Geron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. B. Riley started coverage on Geron in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.
Shares of GERN stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.70 million, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 2.28. Geron has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Geron by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 805,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 79,827 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,644,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after buying an additional 141,384 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 16,358 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 23,882 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 31,150 shares during the period. 29.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Geron Company Profile
Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.
