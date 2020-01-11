Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GERN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Geron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. B. Riley started coverage on Geron in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of GERN stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.70 million, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 2.28. Geron has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 7,044.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Geron will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Geron by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 805,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 79,827 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,644,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after buying an additional 141,384 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 16,358 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 23,882 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 31,150 shares during the period. 29.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.

