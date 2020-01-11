Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 65.64 ($0.86).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLOY shares. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 62 ($0.82) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. HSBC set a GBX 55 ($0.72) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 68 ($0.89) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 62 ($0.82) price objective (down previously from GBX 65 ($0.86)) on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.80) to GBX 66 ($0.87) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of LLOY opened at GBX 60.33 ($0.79) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 62.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 56.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion and a PE ratio of 21.55. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 48.16 ($0.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97).

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Sara V. Weller bought 32,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £20,122.68 ($26,470.24). Also, insider Juan Colombás sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total value of £630,000 ($828,729.28).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

