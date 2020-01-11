PFO Global (OTCMKTS:PFGBQ) and PowerFleet (OTCMKTS:PWFL) Critical Analysis

PFO Global (OTCMKTS:PFGBQ) and PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

PFO Global has a beta of 13.21, indicating that its stock price is 1,221% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PowerFleet has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PFO Global and PowerFleet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PFO Global 0 0 0 0 N/A PowerFleet 0 0 2 0 3.00

PowerFleet has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.21%. Given PowerFleet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PowerFleet is more favorable than PFO Global.

Profitability

This table compares PFO Global and PowerFleet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PFO Global N/A N/A N/A PowerFleet -16.63% -11.60% -5.55%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.9% of PowerFleet shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of PowerFleet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PFO Global and PowerFleet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PFO Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PowerFleet $53.06 million 3.94 -$5.81 million ($0.22) -32.05

PFO Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PowerFleet.

Summary

PowerFleet beats PFO Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PFO Global Company Profile

PFO Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells prescription lenses, finished eyewear, and vision technologies for optometrist's marketplace worldwide. It offers SmartCalc, a proprietary software used to manufacture digital lens designs; and SmartEyewear, a business-to-business online ordering software system, which allows eye care providers to provide various information for patient's eyewear package and unique use. The company also distributes distortion free polycarbonate lenses under the Resolution brand name. Its customers include opticians and optometrists for ophthalmic lenses and complete eyewear; and prescription laboratories for lenses. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. PFO Global, Inc. is a subsidiary of Carpathian Resources Ltd.

PowerFleet Company Profile

There is no company description available for PowerFleet Inc.

