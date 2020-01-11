Head-To-Head Review: Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) vs. Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX)

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) and Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Neovasc alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Neovasc and Apyx Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neovasc 0 0 1 0 3.00 Apyx Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00

Neovasc presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 184.81%. Apyx Medical has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.84%. Given Neovasc’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Neovasc is more favorable than Apyx Medical.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Neovasc and Apyx Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neovasc $1.75 million 13.51 -$108.04 million ($27.30) -0.12 Apyx Medical $16.69 million 16.62 $64.01 million ($0.29) -28.00

Apyx Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Neovasc. Apyx Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neovasc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.0% of Neovasc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of Apyx Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Apyx Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Neovasc has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apyx Medical has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Neovasc and Apyx Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neovasc -544.24% N/A -164.22% Apyx Medical -66.77% -20.25% -18.35%

Summary

Apyx Medical beats Neovasc on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc., a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products. The company was formerly known as Medical Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Neovasc Inc. in July 2008. Neovasc Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue. It markets and sells Helium Plasma Technology under the Renuvion brand name in the cosmetic surgery market and under the J-Plasma brand name in the hospital surgical market. The company's Renuvion cosmetic technology enables plastic surgeons, fascial plastic surgeons, and cosmetic physicians to provide controlled heat to the tissue to achieve their desired results; and the J-Plasma system allows surgeons to operate with a high level of precision and virtually eliminating unintended tissue trauma. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electrosurgical and OEM generators and related accessories for medical device manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation and changed its name to Apyx Medical Corporation in January 2019. Apyx Medical Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.