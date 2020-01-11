Contrasting Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) and Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH)

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) and Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Wyndham Destinations and Twin River Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wyndham Destinations 0 2 5 0 2.71 Twin River Worldwide 0 2 2 0 2.50

Wyndham Destinations currently has a consensus price target of $60.29, suggesting a potential upside of 18.44%. Twin River Worldwide has a consensus price target of $32.25, suggesting a potential upside of 21.38%. Given Twin River Worldwide’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Twin River Worldwide is more favorable than Wyndham Destinations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wyndham Destinations and Twin River Worldwide’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wyndham Destinations $3.93 billion 1.17 $672.00 million $4.69 10.85 Twin River Worldwide $437.54 million 2.08 $71.44 million N/A N/A

Wyndham Destinations has higher revenue and earnings than Twin River Worldwide.

Profitability

This table compares Wyndham Destinations and Twin River Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wyndham Destinations 11.22% -87.60% 6.77% Twin River Worldwide 12.66% 22.17% 7.59%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.1% of Wyndham Destinations shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Twin River Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Wyndham Destinations shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of Twin River Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Wyndham Destinations pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Twin River Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Wyndham Destinations pays out 38.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Twin River Worldwide beats Wyndham Destinations on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts. The Exchange & Rentals segment offers vacation exchange services and products to owners of VOIs; and manages and markets vacation rental properties primarily on behalf of independent owners. As of June 25, 2019, it had approximately 220 vacation ownership resorts. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. also has relationships with approximately 4,300 vacation ownership resorts. The company was formerly known as Wyndham Worldwide Corporation and changed its name to Wyndham Destinations, Inc. in May 2018. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Twin River Worldwide

There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.

