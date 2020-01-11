$19.39 Million in Sales Expected for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) will report sales of $19.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.00 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $14.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $64.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.00 million to $65.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $101.39 million, with estimates ranging from $67.00 million to $123.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.59 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.63% and a negative net margin of 328.34%.

AERI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.07.

Shares of NASDAQ AERI opened at $24.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average is $22.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.53. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $50.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,188,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,769,000 after acquiring an additional 79,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,255,000 after acquiring an additional 331,884 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,737,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,347,000 after acquiring an additional 224,655 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,153,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,095,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 118,596 shares in the last quarter.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.