$22.43 Million in Sales Expected for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) will post $22.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.60 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares posted sales of $21.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $90.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $91.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $93.28 million, with estimates ranging from $91.00 million to $95.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $22.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.34 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

NASDAQ ACBI opened at $17.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $19.79. The firm has a market cap of $391.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 28,876 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantic Capital Bancshares (ACBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.