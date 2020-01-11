$1.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) will report $1.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.58 billion. Thomson Reuters reported sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full-year sales of $5.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $5.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Thomson Reuters.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 62.70% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.04.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 17.5% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRI opened at $75.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $48.63 and a one year high of $75.72. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.08, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.00%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thomson Reuters (TRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.