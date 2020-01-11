Zacks: Analysts Expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) will report $1.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. Trip.com Group posted sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full-year sales of $5.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCOM shares. TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

TCOM stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $46.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trip.com Group stock. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 156,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,240,000. Trip.com Group makes up about 2.6% of Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

