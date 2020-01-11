Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) PT Set at CHF 385 by Jefferies Financial Group

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been given a CHF 385 price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a CHF 424 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 400 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 440 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 395 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 375 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zurich Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 381.23.

Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of CHF 262.10 and a one year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

