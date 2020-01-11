Novartis (VTX:NOVN) Given a CHF 96 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) received a CHF 96 price target from Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NOVN has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a CHF 89 target price on Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. HSBC set a CHF 86 target price on Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 105 target price on Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 91 target price on Novartis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 93 price objective on Novartis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 93.27.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis has a 52-week low of CHF 72.45 and a 52-week high of CHF 88.30.

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.