TD Securities Boosts Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$24.00

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$24.95.

TSE H opened at C$25.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -109.57. Hydro One has a 52-week low of C$20.00 and a 52-week high of C$26.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.59 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hydro One will post 1.3905565 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -408.23%.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

