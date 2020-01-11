TD Securities Boosts Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$24.00

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$24.95.

TSE H opened at C$25.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -109.57. Hydro One has a 52-week low of C$20.00 and a 52-week high of C$26.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.59 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hydro One will post 1.3905565 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -408.23%.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Analyst Recommendations for Hydro One (TSE:H)

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zurich Insurance Group PT Set at CHF 385 by Jefferies Financial Group
Zurich Insurance Group PT Set at CHF 385 by Jefferies Financial Group
Novartis Given a CHF 96 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts
Novartis Given a CHF 96 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts
TD Securities Boosts Hydro One Price Target to C$24.00
TD Securities Boosts Hydro One Price Target to C$24.00
Teranga Gold Lifted to Top Pick at Cormark
Teranga Gold Lifted to Top Pick at Cormark
Westshore Terminals Investment Price Target Cut to C$19.00
Westshore Terminals Investment Price Target Cut to C$19.00
Raymond James Analysts Give Lightspeed POS a C$39.00 Price Target
Raymond James Analysts Give Lightspeed POS a C$39.00 Price Target


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report