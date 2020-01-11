Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) Lifted to Top Pick at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) from a buy rating to a top pick rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Teranga Gold’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Teranga Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

TGZ stock opened at C$7.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58. Teranga Gold has a 12-month low of C$2.97 and a 12-month high of C$7.45. The stock has a market cap of $739.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.37.

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$94.35 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teranga Gold will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teranga Gold

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

