Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Price Target Cut to C$19.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at CIBC from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

Shares of TSE WTE opened at C$16.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 7.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.83. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12-month low of C$16.15 and a 12-month high of C$24.26.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$104.92 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partner interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from five mines in British Columbia and one mine in Alberta, as well as from three mines in the north-western United States.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.