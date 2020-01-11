Raymond James Analysts Give Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) a C$39.00 Price Target

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Raymond James set a C$39.00 price objective on Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LSPD. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$52.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$52.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lightspeed POS currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$46.11.

Shares of TSE LSPD opened at C$42.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion and a PE ratio of -13.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$36.08. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of C$18.05 and a 12-month high of C$49.70.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc, a commerce-enabling software company, primarily sells software as a service to retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce companies. The company's commerce platform enables the handling of point of sale and omnichannel transactions, as well as the management of inventory, customer preferences, sales, and analytics.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Analyst Recommendations for Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD)

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zurich Insurance Group PT Set at CHF 385 by Jefferies Financial Group
Zurich Insurance Group PT Set at CHF 385 by Jefferies Financial Group
Novartis Given a CHF 96 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts
Novartis Given a CHF 96 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts
TD Securities Boosts Hydro One Price Target to C$24.00
TD Securities Boosts Hydro One Price Target to C$24.00
Teranga Gold Lifted to Top Pick at Cormark
Teranga Gold Lifted to Top Pick at Cormark
Westshore Terminals Investment Price Target Cut to C$19.00
Westshore Terminals Investment Price Target Cut to C$19.00
Raymond James Analysts Give Lightspeed POS a C$39.00 Price Target
Raymond James Analysts Give Lightspeed POS a C$39.00 Price Target


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report