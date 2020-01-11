Raymond James Analysts Give Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) a C$39.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$39.00 price objective on Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LSPD. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$52.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$52.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lightspeed POS currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$46.11.

Shares of TSE LSPD opened at C$42.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion and a PE ratio of -13.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$36.08. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of C$18.05 and a 12-month high of C$49.70.

Lightspeed POS Inc, a commerce-enabling software company, primarily sells software as a service to retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce companies. The company's commerce platform enables the handling of point of sale and omnichannel transactions, as well as the management of inventory, customer preferences, sales, and analytics.

