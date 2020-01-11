Eight Capital Raises Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) Price Target to C$11.50

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) had its target price lifted by Eight Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark upgraded shares of Teranga Gold from a buy rating to a top pick rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Teranga Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of TSE TGZ opened at C$7.22 on Wednesday. Teranga Gold has a 1 year low of C$2.97 and a 1 year high of C$7.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.37. The firm has a market cap of $739.12 million and a P/E ratio of -24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$94.35 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teranga Gold will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

