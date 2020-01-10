Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Aua Capital Management LLC

Aua Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 678.3% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2,371.4% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 83.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.25.

NYSE:HON opened at $179.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.67 and a 52 week high of $183.12. The company has a market capitalization of $127.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.