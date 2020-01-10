Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Increased by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,725 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 1.0% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $1,246,724,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 39.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,249,377 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,662,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,046 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 142.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $593,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,678 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,688,805 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,007,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OZ Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $228,716,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $422.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Netflix to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Aegis reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $371.86.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $335.66 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $385.99. The firm has a market cap of $148.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $318.07 and its 200-day moving average is $309.16.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 40,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.64, for a total value of $11,042,414.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,061 shares in the company, valued at $11,042,414.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

