Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) Position Decreased by Aua Capital Management LLC

Aua Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Delek Logistics Partners were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 14.6% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 6.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 204,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 12.4% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 323,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after purchasing an additional 35,793 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,523,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,562,000. Institutional investors own 21.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Delek Logistics Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $25,936.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,575 shares in the company, valued at $339,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.61. The company has a market cap of $814.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.96. Delek Logistics Partners LP has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $34.12.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $137.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.77 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 62.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners LP will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek Logistics Partners Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

