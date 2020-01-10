Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 0.8% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $218.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.60. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $158.59 and a 1 year high of $219.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4577 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.