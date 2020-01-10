Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $6.94 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 2.1% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Amgen by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Leerink Swann lifted their price target on Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.39.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $238.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.21.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

