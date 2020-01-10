Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $6.94 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 2.1% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Amgen by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Leerink Swann lifted their price target on Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.39.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $238.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.21.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Invesco QQQ Trust Shares Sold by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC
Invesco QQQ Trust Shares Sold by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC
Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $6.94 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc.
Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $6.94 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc.
Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 7,705 Shares of Johnson & Johnson
Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 7,705 Shares of Johnson & Johnson
Home Depot Inc Shares Sold by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC
Home Depot Inc Shares Sold by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC
Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc
Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc
Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust
Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report