Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 7,705 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,705 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.1% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 97,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,258,000 after acquiring an additional 33,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.33.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $145.39 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $147.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.08 and its 200-day moving average is $134.67. The company has a market capitalization of $381.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.