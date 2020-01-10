Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.6% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.31.

NYSE HD opened at $225.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $172.00 and a 52-week high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.01%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.