Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.0% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 6,515.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,039,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,285,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993,722 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alphabet by 6.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,480,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,409,352,000 after acquiring an additional 674,924 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after acquiring an additional 612,804 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,708,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,545,641,000 after acquiring an additional 259,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in Alphabet by 24.5% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after acquiring an additional 224,907 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Pivotal Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,445.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,486.44.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,419.83 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,025.00 and a 12 month high of $1,427.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,340.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,237.95. The company has a market cap of $968.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $13.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total value of $31,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,306,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total transaction of $68,928.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,344,673 shares of company stock worth $316,380,721. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

