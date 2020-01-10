Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises about 5.0% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $16,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,988,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPY opened at $326.65 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $255.50 and a fifty-two week high of $326.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $317.93 and a 200-day moving average of $302.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

