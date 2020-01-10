Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Raised by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 384.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 212,955 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 12.7% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $41,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 29,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 1,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $638,000. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several research firms have commented on DHR. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.69.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $157.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.76. The company has a market cap of $112.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.21 and a fifty-two week high of $158.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.04%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.