Aua Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Aua Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 36,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 23,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $54.19 on Friday. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $56.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.84 and a 200-day moving average of $54.17. The firm has a market cap of $77.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.91%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.