Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Aua Capital Management LLC

Aua Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1,334.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,942,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $910,860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598,329 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,793,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,911 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in Amgen by 158.2% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 651,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,129,000 after acquiring an additional 399,317 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in Amgen by 50.5% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,100,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,859,000 after acquiring an additional 369,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Amgen by 21.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,567,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,337,000 after acquiring an additional 274,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Leerink Swann lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.39.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $238.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $141.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.21.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

