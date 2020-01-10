Aua Capital Management LLC Sells 1,779 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Aua Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,471 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 83.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 117.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Intel by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.45.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,917.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James J. Goetz bought 86,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.24 per share, with a total value of $5,037,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,020,812.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $59.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $60.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.70.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

