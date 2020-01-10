Aua Capital Management LLC Sells 2,295 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Aua Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on WFC. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.61.

NYSE:WFC opened at $52.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.85. The company has a market cap of $223.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $22.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

