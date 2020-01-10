Aua Capital Management LLC Sells 1,908 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Aua Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,820 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 258,073 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 408.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $201.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.16 and a 200-day moving average of $49.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,716,237.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

